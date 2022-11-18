Priya's death: Madras HC refuses bail to doctors

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to doctors who were involved in surgery of football player Priya.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) confirmed the medical negligence in the case of treatment given to footballer Priya, who died on Tuesday morning. A committee was formed to investigate the case and the doctors have been suspended.

Dr R Shanthimalar suspended the two doctors after grave allegation were raised and the same was confirmed by the enquiry committee against Dr A Paul Ram Sankar, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar and Dr K Somasundar, Casuality Medical Officer, Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar.

Dr Paul was transferred and posted as senior resident in Orthopaedics, Government Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi and Dr Somasundar was transferred as Casuality Medical Officer at Government Medical College Hospital, Virudhunagar.

Priya, a student of Queen Mary's College, was a football player who during her recent match in Gujarat sustained a ligament tear and underwent surgery. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8 and died at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment. Two doctors were suspended for their negligence and immediately after the death CM Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for Priya's family, and a goverment job for her family member.