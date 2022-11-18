'Further action on those involved in Priya's death is being planned'

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that the enquiry in the case of footballer Priya's death is being continued and further investigations and action is being planned based on the legal advice from experts.
He said that all the role of healthcare staff including anaesthetists are being investigated in the negligence case of Priya.
"We have already suspended two doctors and anyone else who was involved, actions will be taken and this is due to transparent investigation. Everyone won't have the same level of punishments but as per their level of mistake or participation, departmental actions will be taken."
The orthoscopy operation was done very well and there is no mistake in that but the compression band must have been removed immediately but since that was not done we lost the girl. The family did not hesitate to collect the body but they demanded action, the minister explained.
He further stated that no doctor would intentionally botch an operation to put any patient or themselves in danger. "This is one of the biggest service based profession but if there was any negligence anywhere, I promised to investigate and take action. Next day itself, we formed a committee to investigate and they came with a report stating that it was due to negligence.
I received this report by night and next day, we admitted that it was negligence and informed that those doctors were transferred to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. Moreover, I visited the child directly to interact with her and her parents demanded for a government job upon her recovery and necessary steps were planned, " health minister said.
Post the decision of amputation, health minister said that a battery operated artificial leg from Bengaluru was planned by the department and the hospital was asked to measure the dimensions and order a leg upon recovery. However, the blood loss led to impact on heart and kidney and child died.
Priya's father requested to not perform autopsy but I insisted that it has to be performed so that it can help to take actions against those responsible and convinced the family. "The people who demanded to arrest the concerned persons before collecting the body was the friends and students who studied with her and they were emotional. The suspension order was shown to them and after seeing that they were convinced that necessary actions are being taken, " said Ma Subramanian.
