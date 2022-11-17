BJP to hold football tournament in memory of Priya: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday said the party would organise a football tournament in Chennai in memory of the 17 year-old football player, Priya, who died due to medical negligence.

“We lost one Priya, but we want to create 10 Priya every year. So, we have asked Priya’s brothers to identify 10 players (girls) every year. Our party will provide kits and sponsor their coaching,” said Annamalai after meeting the family of the girl, who died on Wednesday without responding to the treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Former Indian football team captain I M Raman Vijayan along with party functionaries would visit Priya's residence within five days to make these arrangements, he added. “We will bring Union Sports Minister and Union Minister of State L Murugan for the tournament organised by the party in memory of Priya,” he added.

Denying State Health Minister Ma Subramanian charges that BJP was doing politics over the death of the young footballer, Annamalai said that the party has been indulging constructive politics. He added that the health minister has been contradicting his statement over the treatment that turned fatal for the girl

He also criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin as Priya was operated in the government hospital in his Kolathur constituency. He failed to act as an MLA to ensure quality of treatment in hospitals in his constituency. He further said, “The government is responsible for the demise of the girl and the CM cannot walk away by announcing compensation,” he said.