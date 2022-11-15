Priya death: MNM seeks criminal action against docs for negligence

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday condemned government doctors whose negligence led to the death of 17-year-old Priya, a football player, after a botched surgery at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital.

She underwent arthroscopy surgery at the Peripheral Hospital to repair the ligament on her right knee on November 7. After the second follow-up surgery, she was lying unconscious and on life support in the intensive care unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where she died of multi-organ failure on Tuesday.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family of the student. The State government should provide appropriate compensation and government employment to one of her family members. Also, strict action should be taken against all the doctors concerned and criminal action should be taken against those who acted negligently,” MNM state secretary Siva Elango said.

He added that the indifference and neglect shown to the people who seek treatment in government hospitals is causing pain not only to the patients but also to the public who come there. He sought the intervention of the chief minister on this issue to take appropriate action.