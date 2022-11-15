'Relief of Rs 1 cr should be given to footballer Priya's family'

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday stated that he was saddened by the demise of Chennai footballer Priya R and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family.
He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "It is a matter of great sorrow that Priya R, a football player and a college student, who went through surgery to treat ligament tear in her knee at a government hospital in Chennai, passed away due to a prolonged illness. Sportsmen/women are assets of the nation. They deserve to be cherished and protected. The treatment given to Priya should be investigated. If the doctors have done wrong, action should be taken against them as per law."
"Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by the Tamil Nadu government for the family of footballer Priya is not enough. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to come forward to provide compensation of Rs 1 crore to her family," the statement added.
The footballer reportedly faced complications following the surgery for ligament tear at the government peripheral hospital in Periyar Nagar. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8 and died at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android