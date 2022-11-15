Footballer Priya's funeral procession begins from Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: The final funeral procession of Chennai's football player Priya begins from Vyasarpadi with heavy police protection on Tuesday. A football and a pair of boots were kept inside her coffin as a symbolising her love for the sport.

Priya R, a 17-year-old football player, who underwent surgery to fix a ligament tear in her knee passed away on Tuesday morning following multiple organ failures. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8 after a surgery to mend the tear turned fatal.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a government job to Priya's brother and a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

Meanwhile, two doctors were suspended for the negligence of medical treatment and an enquiry committee has been formed against Dr A Paul Ram Sankar, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar and Dr K Somasundar, Casuality Medical Officer, Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar.