City

Impact of heavy rainfall minimal in Chennai: Ma Subramanian

A total of 220 km for SWD is ongoing in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 710 crore. It is a two-year project, and so far, the new SWD construction for 157 km has been completed.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected Rajamannar Salai at KK Nagar and Double Tank road
Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected Rajamannar Salai at KK Nagar and Double Tank road
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: In the past two days, the city received rainfall ranging from 15 cm to 36 cm after an intense spell.

However, the impact was minimal due to the extreme measures taken by the state government, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, after inspecting the waterlogged areas in the city on Wednesday.

The minister inspected Rajamannar Salai at KK Nagar and Double Tank road.

While addressing the media, he said, “Earlier, during the monsoon season, over 200 places in the city were severely impacted. A committee was formed for the same, and a report was submitted to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Based on that, the stormwater drains (SWD) construction work started in the city limits.”

A total of 220 km for SWD is ongoing in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 710 crore. It is a two-year project, and so far, the new SWD construction for 157 km has been completed. Additionally, in the 2021 Northeast monsoon, as many as 700 places in Chennai were inundated. Now, it has been reduced to 40 places, of which only 9 places require motor pumps to drain the stagnated rainwater.

“As far as Chennai is concerned, 16 subways are under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation. At least 10 subways were shut to traffic last year. However, following the heavy rainfall in the city in the last two days, the subways were not closed now, and traffic was not disrupted as rainwater was drained out by motor pumps immediately,” claimed the minister.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected Rajamannar Salai at KK Nagar and Double Tank road
NE monsoon: Chennai lakes brim after continuous rainfall

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

chennai rain
Greater Chennai Corporation
North Chennai
Ma Subramanian
TN rains
Minnagam
Heavy Rainfall
NE Monsoon
stormwater drains
Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply
Heavy rainfall in Chennai
Chennairains
Heavy rainfall in TN
Chennai to receive heavy rainfall
Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu
heavy rainfall in 32 districts
Tamil Nadu heavy rain

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in