Chennai rains: 3 subways closed due to water stagnation

CHENNAI: As the rains resumed after a short break in the city on Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is carrying out dewatering works using motor pumps at 65 locations, including 5 subways.

As per data, Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarpadi, Manickam Nagar Subway in Thiruvottiyur and Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway are closed for traffic movement.

"Dewatering process are under way in the subways. Once the dewatering works completed, subways will be open for traffic," an official said.