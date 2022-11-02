Chennai rains: 3 subways closed due to water stagnation

CHENNAI: As the rains resumed after a short break in the city on Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is carrying out dewatering works using motor pumps at 65 locations, including 5 subways.
As per data, Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarpadi, Manickam Nagar Subway in Thiruvottiyur and Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway are closed for traffic movement.
"Dewatering process are under way in the subways. Once the dewatering works completed, subways will be open for traffic," an official said.
Around 400 motor pumps are deployed at the spots. Meanwhile, 4 persons have given shelter at a flood relief centre.
On the other hand, ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekar Babu and M Subramanian are conducting review of inundation status of the city at the Ripon Building since morning.
