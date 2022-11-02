In pics: Flooded streets of North Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai has been receiving torrential rains, and the northern parts of the city are already inundated. Recent heavy rains disrupted traffic in the city and inconvenienced motorists. Additionally, residents have complained about power disruptions since Monday.

According to a release by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is expected to last through November 6 despite earlier predictions that it would only last through the fourth.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is carrying out dewatering works using motor pumps at 65 places, including 5 subways, as the rains returned to the city on Wednesday after a small break.