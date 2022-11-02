No water stagnation in most areas: Chennai Corpn Commissioner

CHENNAI: With several interior areas in Chennai being inundated due to continuous rains since Monday, Corporation workers have been working in full swing to drain rainwater.

While addressing mediapersons about the same in the city, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “Stormwater drain works are going on in Chennai for more than 8 months now. We are monitoring the works zone wise. New drainage works on one side and renovation of existing works on the other side have been in full swing. The Corporation has started dealing with monsoon precautionary measures 5 months in advance.”

He further added that places which were logged with rainwater were found and worked on. “In a few places, streets were seen with very little rainwater. It also drained in due time,” he added.

The Corporation Commissioner concluded by saying that the civic body has been getting positive feedback from residents.