Nungambakkam received 12 cm rain; showers likely to continue

CHENNAI: Up to 12 cm of rain was recorded in Chennai’s Nungambakkam on Wednesday, as an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rain.

The intense spell continues to lash various parts of the city and has impacted the vehicular movement and water logging in several areas.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) forecasts that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore districts to experience moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next few hours.

As many as 16 districts of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari is likely to get light to moderate rain.

According to RMC, as of 5.30 am on Wednesday, Chennai Nungambakkam recorded 12 cm of rainfall, Meenambakkam 10 cm, Goodwill school Villivakkam 12 cm, Thiruchendhur and Chembarambakkam 4 cm each.

Following the heavy rain in the last 24 hours, several areas across the city experienced waterlogging, including Pullianthope, Mint, Tondiarpet, Vyasarpadi, Ekkatuthangal and George Town. Also, the roads have been blocked and vehicles diverted in many places.

Amid the intense rain, schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Ranipet are closed today. And Vellore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram were the only schools to be shut.

As per the rainfall data by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), zone 6 - Thiru Vi Nagar received the highest amount of rainfall, 20 cm, followed by Thiruvottiyur zone 18 cm, and Madhavaram zone with 16 cm during the last 24 hours.