Thalapathy 67 title to be revealed tomorrow at 5 pm

CHENNAI: With the team of Thalapathy 67 constantly storming the internet with updates, the makers of the film will reveal the official title of the film tomorrow at 5 pm.
Taking to Twitter, the production house, Seven Screen Studio shared the announcement with a poster and wrote, "Naanga summave kaatu kaatunu kaatuvom.. 😉 #Thalapathy67 TITLE is loading ■■■■■■■□□□ 67% Revealing at 5 PM Tomorrow 🔥 #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss #Thalapathy67TitleReveal." (sic)
Earlier in the day, the makers announced its official digital partner to be Netflix and satellite partner to be Sun TV.
On Wednesday, exclusive stills from the ceremony were released soon after they revealed actress Trisha’s presence in the film.
On Tuesday, the makers announced actors Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and Mansoor Ali Khan will be playing crucial roles in the film.
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa will be the DOP. Anbariv will handle the action and dialogues have been written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Jil Jung Juk fame Deeraj Vaidy.
