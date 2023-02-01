Exciting times ahead: Trisha officially joins Thalapathy 67

CHENNAI: Actress Trisha has officially joined the star-studded ensemble of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67. Fans of both actor Vijay and Trisha are elated as the iconic duo will be pairing after 14 years.
They were last seen together in Kuruvi (2008).
Taking to Twitter, Seven Screen Studio shared a mashup video of the couple's previous works and wrote: "Vantom.. Neenga keta update idho 😉. After 14 years, Get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again ❤️. #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir - @trishtrashers mam #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy67 @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss."
Taking about the same, the actress said: "Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead."
On Tuesday, the production house announced that Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas and Mansoor Ali Khan will be part of the film.
Anirudh Ravichander, who earlier gave music for Vijay's 'Kaththi', 'Master' and 'Beast', is the composer for the film.
The project, which started shooting earlier this month, is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.
The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram', headlined by Kamal Haasan.
