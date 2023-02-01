Exciting times ahead: Trisha officially joins Thalapathy 67

CHENNAI: Actress Trisha has officially joined the star-studded ensemble of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67. Fans of both actor Vijay and Trisha are elated as the iconic duo will be pairing after 14 years.

They were last seen together in Kuruvi (2008).

Taking to Twitter, Seven Screen Studio shared a mashup video of the couple's previous works and wrote: "Vantom.. Neenga keta update idho 😉. After 14 years, Get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again ❤️. #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir - @trishtrashers mam #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy67 @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss."