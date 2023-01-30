More than happy to join hands: Lokesh makes Thalapathy 67 official

CHENNAI: The most-awaited official announcement of Thalapathy 67 was made by director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Monday. He shared a picture of him along with actor Vijay, and confirmed the reunion after the massive success of his previous outing, Master.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Vikram director wrote, "Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again ❤️ 🔥#Thalapathy67 🤜🏻🤛🏻."