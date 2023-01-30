More than happy to join hands: Lokesh makes Thalapathy 67 official

CHENNAI: The most-awaited official announcement of Thalapathy 67 was made by director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Monday. He shared a picture of him along with actor Vijay, and confirmed the reunion after the massive success of his previous outing, Master.
Taking to his Twitter handle, the Vikram director wrote, "Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again ❤️ 🔥#Thalapathy67 🤜🏻🤛🏻."
Adding to this, 7 Screen Studios in a statement said that the tentatively-titled project will be produced by SS Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palaniswamy. "The shoot commenced on January 2, 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace," the press note added.
Further, the makers said that this film will mark music director Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Vijay, after Kaththi, Master and Beast. On the technical front, Manoj Paramahamsa will be the DOP, Anbariv will handle action, Philomin Raj will be on editing.
The dialogues of the film are written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy.
