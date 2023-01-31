It’s official! Sanjay Dutt onboard Thalapathy 67

CHENNAI: A day after officially announcing actor Vijay-starrer 'Thalapathy 67', the makers of the movie on Tuesday announced Sanjay Dutt would be part of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Seven Screen Studio wrote: “We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is part of #Thalapathy67.”

“When I heard the one liner of the film, I knew in that exact moment I had to be a part od the film and I am thrilled to start the journey,” a note from the actor said.

Earlier in the day, the team took a chartered flight to Kashmir to shoot the second schedule. The passengers list of the film has been making rounds on social media and fans are elated to spot names like Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand and Sathyaraj.