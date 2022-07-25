Merry Christmas: Katrina shares BTS pics with Vijay Sethupathi

CHENNAI: Actress Katrina Kaif on Monday took to Instagram and shared behind the screens pictures with director Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi from the rehearsals of upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'.
The actress captioned the post, "Work in progress 🎥 #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi" (sic).
In pictures, the actors appear to be in serious discussion regarding the film.
Katrina in December 2021 had announced the project soon after she tied knot with Vicky Kaushal. She captioned the post, ““New Beginnings 💛. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.” (sic)
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, who helmed cult-classic films in Bollywood like 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur', Merry Christmas marks the first union of Katrina and Sethupathi. The film produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd, is expected to release on December 23, 2022.
Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, Farhan Akthar's ‘Jee Le Zara’ and also has ‘Phone Bhoot’. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has 19 (1)(A), Michael, Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai, Jawan, Pushpa sequel and a speical appearance in Mysskin's Pisasu 2.
