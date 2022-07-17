Katrina Kaif dumps unseen b'day pictures, enjoying her vacation

Both Katrina and her brother-in-law, Sunny had big smiles on their faces as they whiled away their time on the yacht.

The newlywed bride, Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in a long white dress, having see-through sleeves while Vicky's brother sported a breezy outfit of a patterned shirt and denim blue shorts.

They seemed to be joking about something in the happy picture. Katrina recently celebrated her 39th birthday with fun and fervour sharing pictures of her trip to an undisclosed island.

Katrina's husband-actor Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram and shared a smiling image of his beloved wife on a beach.