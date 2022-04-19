Grand village sets erected for the final schedule of Viduthalai

A source in the tinseltown told DT Next, “The final schedule of Viduthalai will resume on April 28. The team is currently constructing grand sets of a village in Sirumalai near Dindigul. The last schedule of the film will be shot in a single stretch and will have Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Gautham Menon in attendance.”

Produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment, the shoot will also feature some gruelling action sequences. “The stunts will be choreographed by Peter Hein and the set work is under way in the village. With this it will be a wrap for Viduthalai and the film will enter its post-production stage.” Viduthalai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It has Soori playing a cop and is being made at a massive budget of over Rs 50 crore and is a pan-Indian subject. The film will have its music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja while Velraj is handling the camera.