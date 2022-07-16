Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' to clash with Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot'

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of director Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. Previously, Aasmaan assisted his father in the projects like '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. Written by the father-son duo Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller.

The 'Aurangzeb' actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' which is slated to release on July 29, 2022. The film also casts John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. 'Ek Villain Returns' is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

'Phone Bhoot', directed by Gurmmeet Singh, casts Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi in prominent roles in addition to Katrina Kaif.

The 'Zero' actor has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has 'Pippa' up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.