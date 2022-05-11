Last schedule of action film Michael to be shot across cities

The makers of Sundeep Kishan’s Michael, helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi released the first look poster on the actor’s birthday.

The poster had Sundeep sporting a six-pack and holding a gun with a tagline of ‘Only God Forgives’.

“The people in the story might be ordinary individuals, but the audience should be prepared to witness a high-octane retribution saga. In other words, we could sum up Michael as ‘To err is human’,” Ranjit Jeyakodi told DT Next.

Ranjit added that the team is overwhelmed with the response.

The pan-Indian film will also have Vijay Sethupathi in an important role.

Apart from them Michael also stars Divyanshu Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Gautham Menon and Varun Sandesh in pivotal roles.

“Vijay Sethupathi isn’t playing a cameo. His role is crucial to the story and takes the film forward,” added Ranjit.

There have been reports that Michael is made in Telugu and will be dubbed and released in other languages.

Clarifying the reports, the director said, “The film is being simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and will release across languages. 75 per cent of the shoot is complete and the final schedule will be shot in Chennai, Mumbai and Vizag among other locations.”

The film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions. Sam CS is composing the music for the project.