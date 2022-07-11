Cinema

Don't know how I ended up in ‘The Gray Man’: Dhanush

His quirky response got everyone in the room chuckle up, including co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush, who has starred in Russo Brothers film 'The Gray Man', revealed at a post-screening press conference in Los Angeles that he didn’t know how he ended up being part of the film.

The actor, later, added that he was super thrilled to learn and explore from the opportunity.

“I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore."

The director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon."

Apart from Gray Man and the Thiruchitrambalam release, the actor has Venky Atluri's Vaathi, Arun Matheshwaran's Captain Miller and Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven.

