Dhanush’s Hollywood debut ‘The Gray Man’ trailer to release today

Talking about the movie, it's a Netflix/AGBO thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans.

Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely wrote the script based on Mark Greaney's novel 'Gray Man'.

Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi are the producers.

Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers.

The movie will have a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by a Netflix release on July 22, 2022.