Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam to hit big screens on August 18

Earlier, the makers had announced that Prakash Raj will be playing a strict inspector called Neelakandan, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani, will play a village lass and that actress Raashi Khanna as Anusha, will be Dhanush's high school friend in the film.

Helmed by director Mithran R Jawahar. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, which marks the reunion of DnA combo seven years after Thangamagan. Om Prakash has operated the camers and while Prasanna GK is the film's editor.