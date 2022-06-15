Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam to hit big screens on August 18

CHENNAI: The much-awaited comedy-drama Thiruchitrambalam, produced by Sun Pictures, will release worldwide on Aug 18, the film's lead actor Dhanush confirmed.
"Well it’s been a while isn’t ? Thiruchitrambalam from august 18th. See you all in theatres," the actor wrote on his micro blogging site. This also sparked speculations that Thiruchitrambalam will lock horns with STR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The makers of VTK are yet to confirm the release date officially though.
Earlier, the makers had announced that Prakash Raj will be playing a strict inspector called Neelakandan, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani, will play a village lass and that actress Raashi Khanna as Anusha, will be Dhanush's high school friend in the film.
Helmed by director Mithran R Jawahar. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, which marks the reunion of DnA combo seven years after Thangamagan. Om Prakash has operated the camers and while Prasanna GK is the film's editor.