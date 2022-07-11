Russo Brothers to come to India for 'The Gray Man' premiere

MUMBAI: The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known for directing some of the biggest and most successful films of all times like 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', are back with an action-packed visual spectacle on Netflix.

The Director Duo is the vision behind the upcoming film 'The Gray Man', starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas with Dhanush. The exciting news for Indian fans is that Russo Brothers are coming to India! Oh yes, you read it right. The director duo will join superstar Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at 'The Gray Man' premiere in India.

In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers shared, "Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we're so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie 'The Gray Man'. Get ready India, see you soon."

Talking about his experience on The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

Check out their video messages: