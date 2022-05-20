Dhanush issues legal notice to couple claiming him their son

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush and his director father Kasthuri Raja on Friday sent a legal notice to a Madurai based elderly couple asking them to stop their claim saying Dhanush is their biological son.

Advocate S Haja Mohideen Gisthi representing the actor and director said in the legal notice that the claim of Kathiresan and K Meenakshi is causing hardship to his clients.

"The claim made by you two people is false, factually untenable and legally unsustainable and made to defame my client, " the notice read.

He further wanted the couple to desist from making false and defamatory statements.

"Failing compliance, my clients will be constrained to approach the competent courts to protect their rights. My clients are further calling upon you to issue a press statement saying that you made false allegations. If you fail to do so, my clients will initiate civil and criminal procedures and will demand a sum of Rs.10 crores towards compensation for causing damage to the reputations of my clients, " the advocate noted.