Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man to premiere on July 22

Chennai: The first look of actor Dhanush in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man was shared by the actor himself on his social media accounts. The star-studded film will premiere on Netflix on July 22.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture where he could be seen standing on a car with an intense look.

"The gray man #TheGrayMan @NetflixFilm July 22nd on Netflix @Russo_Brothers," he wrote.

Based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney, the film boasts a premium cast, including Ryan Gosling, Marvel star Chris Evans, No Time to Die's Ana de Armas and Bridgerton's Duke, Regé-Jean Page.