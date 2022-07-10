Vijay to pair up with Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Jawan?

CHENNAI: Ending his sabbatical from films, Shah Rukh Khan has once again got busy with a number of announcements about his upcoming projects. Amongst those is Jawan, directed by Kollywood's hitmaker Atlee Kumar.
Expectations for the pan-Indian action film has just got bigger with reports of Tamil actor Vijay playing a cameo with SRK surfacing all over social media. Twitteratis have been sharing video of a popular YouTube channel, that focuses on Kollywood news, from where the speculation has been set in motion. However, DT Next is yet to verify this development.
It is no news to Kollywood fans that Atlee and Vijay share a healthy rapport, as the pair have delivered three back-to-back blockbusters --- Theri, Mersal and Bigil --- and also Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan have mutually admired each other's works on various occasions. If Atlee manages to bring SRK and Vijay together on screen, the duo would bring the house down.
If these reports turn out to be true, Vijay would be doing a cameo after 10 years. He last featured in a cameo in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Rowdy Rathore (2012) for the film's introduction song where Vijay, Akshay and director/choreographer Prabhu Deva would have shook a leg together.
Recently, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi is expected to lock horns with SRK in Jawan. Both the Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi reports are yet to be confirmed by the makers.
Atlee's Jawan is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The actioner will see Kollywood actress Nayanthara making her Bollywood debut pairing opposite SRK.
The film will hit the screens in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in June 2023.