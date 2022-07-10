Vijay to pair up with Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Jawan?

CHENNAI: Ending his sabbatical from films, Shah Rukh Khan has once again got busy with a number of announcements about his upcoming projects. Amongst those is Jawan, directed by Kollywood's hitmaker Atlee Kumar.

Expectations for the pan-Indian action film has just got bigger with reports of Tamil actor Vijay playing a cameo with SRK surfacing all over social media. Twitteratis have been sharing video of a popular YouTube channel, that focuses on Kollywood news, from where the speculation has been set in motion. However, DT Next is yet to verify this development.

It is no news to Kollywood fans that Atlee and Vijay share a healthy rapport, as the pair have delivered three back-to-back blockbusters --- Theri, Mersal and Bigil --- and also Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan have mutually admired each other's works on various occasions. If Atlee manages to bring SRK and Vijay together on screen, the duo would bring the house down.