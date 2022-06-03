It’s true! Atlee & SRK join hands for Jawan; Anirudh on music

CHENNAI: Putting all speculations to rest, Raja Rani fame director Atlee and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that they are joining hands for Jawan.

An official note was shared by the crew on their respective Twitter handles and along with title announcement.

“Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. SRK & I proudly present to you #Jawan bit.ly/JawanAnnouncem…

Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt,” the Theri director wrote.