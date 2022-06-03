It’s true! Atlee & SRK join hands for Jawan; Anirudh on music

CHENNAI: Putting all speculations to rest, Raja Rani fame director Atlee and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that they are joining hands for Jawan.
An official note was shared by the crew on their respective Twitter handles and along with title announcement.
“Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. SRK & I proudly present to you #Jawan bit.ly/JawanAnnouncem…
Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt,” the Theri director wrote.
Anirudh, who has been busy with Kollywood’s movies, has been roped in as the music director of the film.
“Dreams do come true! Scoring music for the Badshah himself @iamsrk 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you and so proud of my brother @Atlee_dir and this is going to be too special for us ❤️❤️❤️,” Anirudh wrote.
The film will hit the big screens on June 2, 2023 in 5 languages, confirmed Atlee.
Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles. Produced by Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is set to be an action entertainer.
With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat his fans with three films, including Dunki and Pathaan.