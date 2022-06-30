Nayanthara begins shooting for Jawan in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Nayanthara, who took a break for her wedding has joined the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s Jawan from Wednesday. Sources say that she will be shooting until mid-July. “Nayanthara has resumed her work after her honeymoon in Thailand and Jawan is the first sets she has begun with after her wedding. The actress will be shooting in a single stretch for the next couple of weeks before wrapping her portions for the film,” said a source. Jawan, reportedly revolves around a train hijacking incident and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. The film is slated for a release on June 2 next year. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who had previously collaborated with Nayanthara for Maya in 2015.