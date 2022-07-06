Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in SRK’s Jawan?

CHENNAI: There has been a lot of buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project ‘Jawan’ ever since the poster of the film was released. Directed by Atlee, the film features actress Nayanthara alongside SRK, marking their first collaboration. And now, it looks like yet another exciting cast addition has been made with Vijay Sethupathi reportedly joining the ensemble, following his Bollywood debut in Mumbaikar.

As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the antagonist who will go up against SRK's character. Reports also mention that Rana Daggubati was initially approached to play the role but didn't sign up owing to scheduling issue.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi who is best known for Vikram Vedha and Super Deluxe and last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, has reportedly agreed to do the film and is all set to join the sets of the film in Mumbai soon. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s rugged look from the first look poster increased the excitement for the film among the fans. The poster showed SRK in an intriguing new avatar, wrapped in gauge tapes while sitting on a bench. The film will hit cinemas in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and is scheduled to release in June 2023.