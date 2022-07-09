My Kaali is queer that spits at patriarchy: Leena amid poster row

CHENNAI: Amid the raging controversy over the poster of her documentary film, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, in an interview with Voice of America, said she saw Kaali as herself in the movie.

"My Kaali is queer. She is a free spirit. She spits at the patriarchy. She dismantles Hindutva. She destroys capitalism. She embraces everyone with all her thousand hands," the director said.

The image that kindled public outrage among Indians appears in a poster promoting new short film Kaali by the Canadian-based Indian filmmaker.