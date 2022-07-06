Twitter removes Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster tweet

NEW DELHI: Social media platform Twitter has pulled down filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's tweet about her documentary "Kaali", which is currently at the centre of a controversy, in response to "a legal demand".

In the said tweet posted on July 2, the Toronto-based director had shared the poster of "Kaali", which depicted the titular goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

"This Tweet from @LeenaManimekali has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," read a message in place of the original post.

It is unknown when the tweet was taken down by the microblogging site.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police filed separate FIRs against Manimekalai over the controversial poster.