Explained: Controversial Kaali poster and Leena's clear stand

Soon, after the poster was released, Netizens slammed the filmmaker who demanded strict action and for the poster to be withdrawn.

"Leena Manimekalai a filmmaker portraying Hindu God as cigarettes smokers. She is Insulting Maa Kaali," a Twitterati wrote.

Another comment read, "I demand the arrest of Leena Manimekalai. We won't tolerate the disrespect of our GODDESS KAALI MAA. We all the way of Tamil government this time.@beingarun28@TheDeepak2022#." (sic)

"I'm raising voice for arrest of a anti-hindu filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for portraying Hindu God as cigarette smoker. Hurting Hindu sentiments is not a right given by SC. We are not tolerate anymore..!#Arrest Leena Manimekalai," another one tweeted.

After receiving flak on social media, Leena has restricted comments on her Instagram and even took to Twitter and replied back on the controversy. "The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kaali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag 'arrest Leena Manimekalai' and put the hashtag 'love you Leena Manimekalai," read her tweet.

In another tweet, she tweeted, "I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it." (sic)

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a police complaint against Leena over her controversial poster. The lawyer tweeted, "Complaint filed by @vineetJindal19 with @DCP_CCC_Delhi against #LeenaManimekali for her derogatory clip and photo of Maa #Kaali from her Film. @LeenaManimekali you will face the consequences for doing this illegal act of hurting hindu religious sentiments. #ArrestLeena Manimekali."