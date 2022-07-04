Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai reacts to backlash over Kaali poster

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai recently came under controversy for a poster of her upcoming documentary film 'Kaali', which went viral on social media.

Leena had tweeted the poster on Sunday that shows a woman, dressed as the Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette and also featured the pride flag in the background.

The poster sparked outrage with netizens slamming it for hurting Hindu sentiments due to its depiction and demanding strict action against her. Netizens also trended the hashtag - #ArrestLeena Manimekalai.

Leena Manimekalai on Monday took to social media and addressed the controversy, she tweeted, "The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kaali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag 'arrest Leena manimekalai' and put the hashtag 'love you Leena manimekalai." (sic)