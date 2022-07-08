Pan-Indian stars to unveil teaser of PS-1 today

Later on Thursday, it was revealed by the producers that stars across India will release the film’s teaser. Actor-producer Suriya will launch the teaser of the film in Tamil. Amitabh Bachchan will be releasing the Hindi version of the teaser while Mohanlal will release the Malayalam version. Mahesh Babu and Rakshit Shetty will release the Telugu and the Kannada teasers of Ponniyin Selvan-I respectively. The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.