Pan-Indian stars to unveil teaser of PS-1 today

After releasing the character posters of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) ,Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) the makers on Thursday went on to announce that the much-awaited teaser will be launched in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Friday.
CHENNAI: As Ponniyin Selvan I is all set to release on September 30, the makers of the pan-Indian spectacle are on a promotional spree since the beginning of this week. After releasing the character posters of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) ,Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) the makers on Thursday went on to announce that the much-awaited teaser will be launched in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Friday. The event that was scheduled in Thanjavur initially, will now take place in Chennai. While the posters have received tremendous reponse, the expectations for the teaser are sky high.

Karthi as Vanthiyathevan; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini and Trisha as Kundavai

Later on Thursday, it was revealed by the producers that stars across India will release the film’s teaser. Actor-producer Suriya will launch the teaser of the film in Tamil. Amitabh Bachchan will be releasing the Hindi version of the teaser while Mohanlal will release the Malayalam version. Mahesh Babu and Rakshit Shetty will release the Telugu and the Kannada teasers of Ponniyin Selvan-I respectively. The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

