Thanjavur all set for grand launch of Ponniyin Selvan-I teaser

CHENNAI: The exclusive news we have for the fans of Ponniyin Selvan, who have been constantly in look out for updates on the film is that the team is all set to launch the teaser. Yes, the teaser of Ponniyin Selvan-I aka PS-I will have its grand launch in Big Temple in the first weekend of July. A tinseltown source told DT Next, "The teaser launch will have Mani Ratnam in attendance along with the entire cast and crew of the film that will take place in the temple built by Raja Raja Cholan. The makers wanted the event to take place at the temple as it is highly relevant to the film."

Following the teaser release, we also hear that PS-1's audio launch will take place in August while the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi trailers of the film will be launched in the first week of September. While there were rumours that the film has been postponed to January 13, 2023, the film is on track for a release on September 30.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Ponniyin Selvan franchise will be released as two parts, with the second part aiming to hit the screens in the summer of 2023. Jayam Ravi plays the titular role aka Raja Raja Cholan while Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan. Vikram will play the mighty Adithya Karikalan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in dual roles of Nandhini and Mandakini. Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundhavai has dubbed for her role in the film. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera and Thota Tharani is in charge of the grand sets that were constructed in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad early last year. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Parthiban, Jayaram, Lal, Prakash Raj, Mohan Raman, Ashwin Kakkumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobitha Dhulipala and Riyaz Khan among others play pivotal roles in the film.