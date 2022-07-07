Mani Ratnam's PS-1 teaser launch in 5 languages tomorrow

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated film that takes its inspiration from Tamil people's one of the most-loved novels of all-time, Ponniyin Selvan's teaser is expected to be launched on Friday. An official announcement on the same has been made by the makers.
The two-part film franchise adapted from writer Kalki Krishnamoorthy's 1955 novel chronicles the history of the Chola kingdom. With love, deceit, heroics, espionage, and statesmanship the novel is a perfect choice to be made into a Tamil film.
In the past few days, the PS-1 team revealed posters of the lead characters. Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan were on horses in the middle of a battlefield. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, playing Nandini - queen of Pazhuvoor was effervescent with charm and beauty. A few minutes ago, the makers introduced Trisha as Kundavai Devi, the Chola Princess.
Expectations are soaring high like never before as the release is nearing since Ponniyin Selvan was a dream project for Kollywood that couldn't materialise for several decades. People are eager to watch the movie's teaser and gauge the ambience in which it has been made.
The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and bankrolled by his production house Madras Talkies. Mani Ratnam's regular, AR Rahman has been roped in for music. The script of the movie is written by Mani Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel and dialogues have been penned B Jayamohan. The ensemble cast includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Shobitha Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu. Cinematography is done by Ravi Varman and the cuts are handled by Sreekar Prasad.
Ponniyin Selvan-1 will have a worldwide release on September 30.