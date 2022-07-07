Mani Ratnam's PS-1 teaser launch in 5 languages tomorrow

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated film that takes its inspiration from Tamil people's one of the most-loved novels of all-time, Ponniyin Selvan's teaser is expected to be launched on Friday. An official announcement on the same has been made by the makers.

The two-part film franchise adapted from writer Kalki Krishnamoorthy's 1955 novel chronicles the history of the Chola kingdom. With love, deceit, heroics, espionage, and statesmanship the novel is a perfect choice to be made into a Tamil film.

In the past few days, the PS-1 team revealed posters of the lead characters. Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan were on horses in the middle of a battlefield. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, playing Nandini - queen of Pazhuvoor was effervescent with charm and beauty. A few minutes ago, the makers introduced Trisha as Kundavai Devi, the Chola Princess.