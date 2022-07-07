Big B to launch Hindi teaser of Mani Ratnam's PS-1

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be launching the Hindi teaser of filmmaker Mani Ratnams magnum opus "Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1" (PS1) digitally.



He will be launching it on Friday at 6 p.m.



The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.



The film is based on the classic Tamil novel "Ponniyin Selvan" by eminent writer Kalki.



