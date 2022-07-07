Vanthiyathevan’s request to Kundavai after Trisha shares PS-1 first look

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-awaited Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' unveiled the character poster of Trisha Krishnan as Princess Kundavai of Chola dynasty.
After the poster was shared by the actress, Actor Karthi who is playing the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, a commander of the Chola army in the film quote tweeted the poster with a quirky tweet
"Princess 😁😁😁. Please share your location. Need to drop off your brother's palm leaf manuscript,” the tweet read.
As per the Kalki's Krishnamoorthy's 1955 novel, Trisha is the younger sister of Aaditya Karikalan (Vikram) and elder of Ponniyin Selvan (Jayam Ravi). She is also the lover of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan.
In the character poster, the actress looks beautiful in a red and green saree.
Sharing the poster, Trisha Krishnan captioned it as, "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! ".
Bankrolled by Madras Talkies, the two-part film franchise adapted from writer Kalki's novel that chronicles the history of the Chola kingdom's teaser is expected to be launched on Friday. An official announcement on the same has been made by the makers.
AR Rahman has composed music for the music and Mani Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel have written the script. Dialogues have been penned B Jayamohan. Cinematography is done by Ravi Varman and the cuts by Sreekar Prasad.
The ensemble cast of the film includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Shobitha Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu.
Ponniyin Selvan-1 will have a worldwide release on September 30.