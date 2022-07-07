Vanthiyathevan’s request to Kundavai after Trisha shares PS-1 first look

"Princess 😁😁😁. Please share your location. Need to drop off your brother's palm leaf manuscript,” the tweet read.

As per the Kalki's Krishnamoorthy's 1955 novel, Trisha is the younger sister of Aaditya Karikalan (Vikram) and elder of Ponniyin Selvan (Jayam Ravi). She is also the lover of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan.