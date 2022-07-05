Alia's Darlings teaser is out; OTT premiere from August 5

Netflix India officially released today, the enticing, edge of the seat teaser of ‘Darlings’, which brings in an anecdote of frog and scorpion on its social media handle. The teaser has already hit 100k views within minutes of release.

‘Darlings’ is based on the life of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and the debut of the `Kalank` actor also as a producer. She will be jointly producing the film under her home production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan`s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Post her marriage and recent internet-rippling pregnancy, ‘Darlings’ is going to be Alia`s first on-screen performance, and the excitement among the fans has reached a new extent.

Meanwhile, the RRR actor also has `Brahmastra Part One: Shiva` with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan on her next-to-hit list, which is marked to release on September 9, 2022.