Amid these misogynistic conversation on the internet, all the positivity from Ranbir and Alia’s fans, friends and families be heightened.
Why so misogynistic about Alia’s pregnancy?
There have been other comments on Alia Bhatt’s choice to become a mother at the peak of her career.Instagram
CHENNAI: Frenzied netizens have been passing hate comments and trolls on social media over the couple’s immediate pregnancy after marriage.

Earlier in the day, Bhatt and Kapoor, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in April 2022, announced that they are expecting their first child.

Alia’s father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt seemed to put all speculations to rest though. When he spoke to the press, overwhelming with joy, he said, “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut.”

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor came to know about this when, a paparazzi told her, “Junior Kapoor on the way” and about Alia’s pregnancy. Neetu’s video of her first reaction to the happy news is going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, all the celebrities, friends and family of the Bhatt-Kapoor couple have been showering their blessings and wishes.

However, among the flooding comments, there are surplus misogynists speculating the timeline of her wedding and pregnancy. Frenzied netizens have been passing hate trolls on the couple’s immediate pregnancy after marriage.

There have been other comments on Alia Bhatt’s choice to become a mother at the peak of her career.

Rumours of Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy have been rife since then the shooting for Farhan Akthar’s Jee Le Zara starring Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie had stalled for unstated reasons, and now with Alia’s announcement it is settled. The Brahmastra actress also recently bagged a role alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the most-awaited spy thriller, Heart of Stones.

Amid these misogynistic conversation on the internet, all the positivity from Ranbir and Alia’s fans, friends and families be heightened.

