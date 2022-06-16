‘Brahmastra gave us the experience of working in five films'

As he mentions them Ranbir walks in and takes a look around the sets. “Ayan can go on and on about the film. It’s his child and the way this boy sees this project is unbelievable. In the last decade, Alia and I were on different projects. But Ayan’s world revolved around this one project. He can’t think beyond Brahmastra,” says Ranbir as Alia joins us. “Ranbir is right. There are days where Ayan tells us that he doesn’t feel like working and wants to watch the sunset. 15 minutes later, he will be talking about this project,” she laughs. Ayan doesn’t deny Alia’s statement. He in fact seconds her and says, “I am a crazy person that way. I have been on this very long pregnancy with Brahmastra and I could say that I am the “principal parent”. However, Ranbir and Alia too have equally been parenting the film and nourished it at various levels. Their roles are beyond being actors in the film right from the start.

Ranbir goes on to laud Ayan’s writing skills and adds that the director has done the unimaginable. “To create a story from our mythology from scratch is beyond imagination. This is similar to creating a Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings. That very thought inspired everyone on board Brahmastra,” says the actor. As much as they are confident about the film’s success across the country, the trio isn’t sure about the level of success the film would attain in the south. “Vijay sir’s Master was a huge success in Mumbai. People thronged theatres despite the pandemic. We have been discussing how people down south would receive Brahmastra. It has every element that they would want to see in a film. Fingers crossed,” they remark.