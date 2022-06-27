‘Our baby…coming soon’: Alia, Ranbir to welcome first child

CHENNAI: On Monday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.
“Our baby….coming soon,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the duo during a scan.
In the picture, Alia, with all smiles, was seen lying on the bed during her ultrasound with Ranbir sitting next to her. However, the part of the ultrasound screen was not disclosed in the picture.
Check the post here:
The fans of the couple, who went in a frenzy of excitement and curiosity after a blind article that speculated if the RRR actress is pregnant, are now in great joy with the couple’s announcement. The post is now flooding on social media with wishes and likes from the fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
The two got married in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai on April 14. The duo is currently awaiting the relase of magnum opus, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva