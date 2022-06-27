‘Our baby…coming soon’: Alia, Ranbir to welcome first child

CHENNAI: On Monday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

“Our baby….coming soon,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the duo during a scan.

In the picture, Alia, with all smiles, was seen lying on the bed during her ultrasound with Ranbir sitting next to her. However, the part of the ultrasound screen was not disclosed in the picture.

Check the post here: