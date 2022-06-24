I’m trying to read the pulse of Telugu audience as well: Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu says that the film will strike a fine balance between a Tamil and a Telugu film.

“They are different set of audience and I am looking to strike a balance so that both the audience will like the film. The film is a solid action entertainer that is set in the 90s. This is something I haven’t tried before as a filmmaker. I discussed with Boyapati Sreenu on what the Telugu audience would love to watch. I have been reading their pulse closely. Also, the Tamil audience has certain expectations from me and I need to satisfy that as well. The first schedule will begin in Hyderabad and will shift to different locations later. We have planned the shoot for 90 days,” he says.

The director adds that a few more cast members will be announced soon.

“The film will have same set of actors for Tamil and Telugu. We will have known faces from both the industries. Chay speaks good Tamil and I narrated the story to him in Tamil as he is from Chennai. On the technical side SR Kathir is the cinematographer of the film, Venkat Rajendar is the editor, who had previously worked with me in Manmadha leelai. Mahesh Mathew of Agni Siragugal is the stunt choreographer,” he remarks.

Venkat Prabhu’s project with two giants of Tamil cinema Ajith and Vijay was the talk of the town after his dad had made an announcement.

“I had asked appa what was it all about. It was in discussion 12 years ago and today their stardom is on a different level altogether. Appa said he really hopes that I bring them together on screen. I hope so too,” he concludes.