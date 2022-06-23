Cinema

Krithi Shetty to play lead in Venkat Prabhu's next with Naga Chaitanya

Produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen, the film, presented by Pavan Kumar, will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer. Taking to Twitter, Venkat Prabhu said, "Welcome aboard The most happening Krithi Shetty.
Krithi Shetty to play lead in Venkat Prabhu's next with Naga Chaitanya
Announcement poster of Krithi Shetty in NC 22Twitter
IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Krithi Shetty will be playing the female lead in director Venkat Prabhu's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, its makers announced on Thursday.

The film, that is tentatively being referred to as #NC22, has triggered a huge amount of interest as it will not only mark Venkat Prabhu's entry into the Telugu film industry as a director but also mark actor Naga Chaitanya's entry into Tamil cinema as an actor.

Produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen, the film, presented by Pavan Kumar, will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer. Taking to Twitter, Venkat Prabhu said, "Welcome aboard The most happening Kirthi Shetty.

"The production house, on its official Twitter handle, tweeted: "A beautiful performer with ever smiling face and abundance of talent. Welcome aboard dazzling beauty Krithi Shetty."

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Naga Chaitanya
Venkat Prabhu
Krithi Shetty
NC 22

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in