Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja to make music for NC22

HYDERABAD: After the success of 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', Naga Chaitanya has signed on to star in an intriguing film that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The filmmakers shared a few intriguing pieces of information about the film on social media on Thursday.

According to the team's most recent release, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja are on board for 'NC22' (working title). The duo will compose music for the upcoming movie, as per the announcement.