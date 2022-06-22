One chartbuster at a time: When Vijay slayed the swarams

CHENNAI: The film industry is inconsiderate to many, petering them out before they could etch their names in at least one aspect of it in their lifetime. While only a few succeed in being known for one thing in the industry, people mastering in more than one aspect are a still lesser minority. One of Kollywood's most trusted star Vijay is one such talent.

Being the son of a mother (Shoba Chandrasekhar) whose family has a rich tradition of music running through it, Vijay is a serious singer in his own right. As keener to attain perfection in singing as to make and break box-office records, the actor has once even said singing is his most favourite vocation in films. Though not formally trained in the art, Vijay has all the ingredients in charting out a chartbuster.

He is said to have learnt singing solely through listening to songs and singing back with ample inputs from his mother.

Vijay, who belted out kuthu numbers at the beginning of his career, also has to his name noteworthy melodies.

As actor Vijay, fondly addressed as 'Thalapathy' by fans, celebrates his 48th birthday today let's have a look at the star's singing prowess that has become an inseparable feather to his crown.

Student of the Deva school of Kuthu

Deva has scored music in almost all of Vijay's early films. Known to be a trendsetter in Kuthu numbers, Deva has made some of the most memorable songs for Vijay to lend his voice. All of these songs are in a celebratory mode with the popular ones being Thanga Nirathukku (Nenjinile - 1999), Thottabetta (Vishnu - 1995) and Oormila Oormila (Once More - 1997). The interesting trivia is that Shoba Chandrasekhar sung Oormila and Thottabetta alongside Vijay.