'If Thalapathy gives call sheet': Kamal opens up on Vikram-3

Actor Kamal Haasan has said that Raaj Kamal Films International is ready to make a film with Vijay in the lead role.
CHENNAI: 'Vikram' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Anirudh has composed the music for the film. The much-anticipated project also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Gayatri, Swastika Krishnan and Chemban Vinod among others.

Vikram is all set to hit the screens on June 3 for which the promotion work is taking place in full swing. Kamal Haasan on a whirlwind promotional spree across cities.

In one such event in Malaysia, Kamal Haasan was asked by a reporter if we could expect Thalapathy Vijay in the third part  'Vikram'.

Responding to this question, Kamal Haasan in a cryptic manner said that Suriya has been signed on for Vikram 3. At the same time Kamal said that Raaj Kamal Films International is ready to make a film with Vijay if he agrees in future.

When 'Aandavar' met 'Arunachalam': Team Vikram greets Rajinikanth

