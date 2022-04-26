Vijay-Lokesh's Thalapathy 67 to go on floors on October 3

Chennai: We had earlier reported that Thalapathy 67 will reunite Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj that will be produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio. The latest update we have is that the film will be co-produced by Xavier Britto. This means that the Master team is back together. That is not it, the film is all set to go on floors on October 3, the same day as their previous collaboration Master, which went on floors on October 3, 2019. "The makers are finalising the villain for the film. They are in talks with Sanjay Dutt as this will be a pan-India film. An official announcement will be made only in the second half of the year," said a tinseltown source. Vijay is currently for Thalapathy 66 directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.