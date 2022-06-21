Thalapathy66 titled Varisu; slated for Pongal release

CHENNAI: Ahead of actor Vijay’s 48th birthday on June 22, the makers of ‘Thalapathy 66’ dropped the first look of the movie. The film is titled Varisu and the poster features the actor in a formal look.
The team took to their official Twitter and wrote , "Varisu: The Boss returns."
The actor was seen last in ‘Beast’ by film-maker Nelson Dilipkumar.
Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay for the first time. The film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will be seen playing pivotal roles.
S Thaman composes music, while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen handles the cuts. Varisu is co-produced by Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film.
Earlier the makers shared a teaser poster where one can see a silhouette of Vijay in a monochrome tone.
The tweet read, “HE IS RETURNING... #Thalapathy66FLon21st #Thalapathy66 Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika @MusicThaman @Cinemainmygenes @KarthikPalanidp (sic).”