Thalapathy66 titled Varisu; slated for Pongal release

CHENNAI: Ahead of actor Vijay’s 48th birthday on June 22, the makers of ‘Thalapathy 66’ dropped the first look of the movie. The film is titled Varisu and the poster features the actor in a formal look.

The team took to their official Twitter and wrote , "Varisu: The Boss returns."

The actor was seen last in ‘Beast’ by film-maker Nelson Dilipkumar.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay for the first time. The film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will be seen playing pivotal roles.